Road fears

A BENSON parish councillor is concerned about an Oxford to Cambridge Expressway “by stealth”.

Fiona Lovesey said the proposed £3 billion road had been postponed, not cancelled.

Andrea Powell, one of Benson’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, said it had passed a motion saying it was opposed to the expressway.

“We’re very concerned that somehow the expressway will make a reappearance,” she said.