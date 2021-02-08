Road fears

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A BENSON parish councillor is concerned about an Oxford to Cambridge Expressway “by stealth”.
Fiona Lovesey said the proposed £3 billion road had been postponed, not cancelled.
Andrea Powell, one of Benson’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, said it had passed a motion saying it was opposed to the expressway.
“We’re very concerned that somehow the expressway will make a reappearance,” she said.
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say