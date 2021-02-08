House plan is ‘wrong’

PLANS to build a house in a garden at a property in Benson have been criticised by councillors.

John Hawkins has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission for the new-build in Sands Way.

He has amended previous plans by reducing the footprint of the proposed house and cutting the number of bedrooms from four to three.

Rob Jordan, who chairs Benson Parish Council’s planning committee, said the development would be “wrong”.

Andrea Powell, one of Benson’s representatives on the district council, said there were no planning reasons why the application should be refused.

But she said Mr Hawkins was trying to “cram” a house into the space.

The district council was due to make a decision by today (Friday).