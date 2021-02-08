Access roundabout plan

PLANS have been submitted for a new roundabout in Benson to enable access to a development of 240 homes and deliver a section of the village’s proposed “edge road”, or bypass.

David Wilson Homes was granted planning permission in 2018 to build on two sites, one north of Watlington Road and The Sands and the other east of Hale Road, both north of the village.

Both sites were earmarked for development in the Benson neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum that year.

The developer agreed to build a section of the bypass to help alleviate congestion in the village centre. The roundabout would be to the north of The Sands, becoming the eastern access to the site.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 2.

Meanwhile, Benson Parish Council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team has had a meeting with the developer.

Councillor Philip Murray said there would be an opportunity in future for the parish council to take on responsibility for the green spaces within the development and members would need to decide whether they wanted this.