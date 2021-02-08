Valuable hall

AN application to register the youth hall in Benson as an asset of community value has been submitted.

The parish council has made the request to South Oxfordshire District Council for the building in Oxford Road.

If this is successful, it would mean that if the owner, a trust, wanted to sell the hall, it would have to wait six months to give the community a chance to make a bid, although it wouldn’t have to accept any offer.

Planning authorities can give weight to the fact that a building is a community asset when assessing redevelopment proposals.