Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts
Monday, 08 February 2021
TWO water meters will be installed in Benson.
One will be at Cuckoo Pen by the allotments off St Helen’s Avenue and the other at The Paddock.
The parish council has agreed to pay L B Plumbing £1,220 plus VAT for the work.
08 February 2021
