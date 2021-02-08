Monday, 08 February 2021

Water meters

TWO water meters will be installed in Benson.

One will be at Cuckoo Pen by the allotments off St Helen’s Avenue and the other at The Paddock.

The parish council has agreed to pay L B Plumbing £1,220 plus VAT for the work.

