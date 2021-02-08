Monday, 08 February 2021

Job done well

THE chairman of Benson Parish Council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team has resigned.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said he was grateful to Jon Fowler, adding that he had done a great job.

The council will formally write to Mr Fowler thanking him.

