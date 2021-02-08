Monday, 08 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beauty spot plan

A MANAGEMENT plan for a beauty spot in Benson has been drawn up.

The parish council’s Bertie West Field working group is committed to keeping the area, off Horseshoes Lane, natural.

It will present the plan to the council’s recreation and lands committee before it is considered by the full council.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33