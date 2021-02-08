New play area delay

A £250,000 overhaul of the Sunnyside play area in Benson may have to be funded entirely by the parish council.

A council meeting heard that the opportunity for grants had all but “evaporated” and that much of the money was being directed to helping communities tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

One possible grant application would not be considered until later in the year, which would result in a delay and the refurbishent couldn’t take place before the summer.

The project may now be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy, contributions from developers.

The council is still waiting for planning permission to be granted for a slide tower measuring more than 7m high at the play area.

Once permission has been granted, an extraordinary council meeting will be held to discuss the funding.