Monday, 15 February 2021
THE owner of a farmhouse in Benson has applied for planning permission for two conservation roof lights.
The windows would increase natural light to a second bedroom at Fifield Farmhouse in Brook Lane, which is Grade II listed.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 26.
15 February 2021
