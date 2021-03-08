Monday, 08 March 2021

Dark side

AN oak tree on Mill Lane, Benson, is overshadowing a nearby allotment.

The parish council, which owns the tree, is discussing how and when to prune it without damaging it.

Councillor Tom Stevenson said: “From an environmental point of view, oak trees are the most valuable of all. It would be criminal to damage it.”

The allotment owner was offered another plot but turned it down.

