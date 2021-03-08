Better play

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
Monday, 08 March 2021
RENOVATION of the Sunnyside play area in Benson has begun.
The work, which began on Monday last week, will make the facility more accessible and includes the creation of a new adult fitness area.
It will take about 12 weeks to complete.
In October, Benson Parish Council appointed playground equipment manufacturer HAGS, of Egham, to carry out the work at a cost of up to £250,000.
