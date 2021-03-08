Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Better play

RENOVATION of the Sunnyside play area in Benson has begun.

The work, which began on Monday last week, will make the facility more accessible and includes the creation of a new adult fitness area.

It will take about 12 weeks to complete.

In October, Benson Parish Council appointed playground equipment manufacturer HAGS, of Egham, to carry out the work at a cost of up to £250,000.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33