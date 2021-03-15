Services support

Monday, 15 March 2021

PERSONNEL at RAF Benson who are shielding or self-isolating can now access a free service delivering boxes of non-perishable food.

The Services Outreach Support, a volunteer-funded organisation set up last year by Rebecca Knight and her partner Peter Lanigan, supports people in the armed forces who are unable to leave home.

Ms Knight said: “We will drop them off a box of food if they are self-isolating or can’t leave the house, so that they don’t have to worry about going shopping.

“We are passionate about helping people in the armed forces — my father was in the army and my partner has been in the RAF for 24 years. We thought that a lot of support services were lacking and wanted to do something to help.”

The organisation also offers free counselling to members of all the emergency services, armed forces, NHS, veterans, prison service and Blood Bikes charity.

Ms Knight said: “Our vision is to open a support hub and a smallholding.”

