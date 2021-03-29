Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Antiques fair date

BENSON antiques and collectors fair will take place at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Sunday, April 18 from 9am to 4pm.

There will be more than 40 stalls and the organisers say the event will be covid-secure.

A spokesman said: “We follow a strict covid-19 policy and your safety is of the utmost importance.”

Hand sanitising stations will be available throughout the hall and visitors will be asked to register using the NHS track and trace app.

For more information, visit www.jayfairs.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33