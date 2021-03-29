Antiques fair date

BENSON antiques and collectors fair will take place at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Sunday, April 18 from 9am to 4pm.

There will be more than 40 stalls and the organisers say the event will be covid-secure.

A spokesman said: “We follow a strict covid-19 policy and your safety is of the utmost importance.”

Hand sanitising stations will be available throughout the hall and visitors will be asked to register using the NHS track and trace app.

For more information, visit www.jayfairs.co.uk