Travellers told to go

TRAVELLERS have set up camp on Warwick Spinney in Benson.

Several caravans and cars arrived on the meadow on Sunday but they have been asked to leave.

Edel McGurk, a member of Benson Nature Group, said: “We’ve been to the site and the group has been given notice.

“The site is not open for that kind of use, it’s a nature reserve and should be treated with respect. Of course it is not ideal to have travellers on the site.”

Warwick Spinney was owned by the Benson Community Association but when that was formally dissolved last year it was donated to Benson Community Green Spaces Trust.

The land was originally bought to mark the millennium and is managed for its wildlife interest.