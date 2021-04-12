Travellers told to go

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
TRAVELLERS have set up camp on Warwick Spinney in Benson.
Several caravans and cars arrived on the meadow on Sunday but they have been asked to leave.
Edel McGurk, a member of Benson Nature Group, said: “We’ve been to the site and the group has been given notice.
“The site is not open for that kind of use, it’s a nature reserve and should be treated with respect. Of course it is not ideal to have travellers on the site.”
Warwick Spinney was owned by the Benson Community Association but when that was formally dissolved last year it was donated to Benson Community Green Spaces Trust.
The land was originally bought to mark the millennium and is managed for its wildlife interest.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say