Benson and Cholsey ward: Sean Hannigan (Lab)

I HAVE lived in Crowmarsh Gifford all my life, and I went to both Crowmarsh Primary school and Wallingford Secondary school, which I left in 2017 to pursue a degree at Durham University. I am now doing my masters, to graduate this year.

I have previously worked in a care home in Shillingford during my university holidays and work locally in social care in the community. My mother is a postal worker and I am here to stand up for all our key workers and build a fresh start for our community.

We need a green recovery as we emerge from the pandemic. We must keep the county council to its pledge of net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and to do so we must reinvest in our public services, such as buses, to reconnect our villages. We must ensure that early years’ funding is protected and that people’s mental health is looked after with dedicated and expanded provision. We must reinvest in our communities and stand up for key workers by offering them quality working conditions and fair pay. We must support them after all they have done for us.

I care deeply about our community. I have lived here all my life and want to make sure your voice is heard.