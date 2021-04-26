Benson and Cholsey ward: Maryse Pomlett (SD)

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
Monday, 26 April 2021
I AM married, recently retired and have lived in Cholsey for 26 years. I worked for Oxfordshire County Council in adult social care and most recently as a commissioner where I reviewed and purchased
services.
This provides me with some insight of how the county council functions. I will work to ensure that decisions made by the council are based on good practice, evidence and common sense.
I will strive to ensure the people of Benson and Cholsey receive the right kind of housing and infrastructure. We need to keep children, families and vulnerable people safe and independent. I will promote the securing of the right support and care when needed.
I am committed to the Social Democratic Party’s principles on family, community, and nation. My focus will be to encourage stable and secure families as a foundation to raise responsible citizens, develop communities and ensure value for our council tax.
Voting for me, will mean a common sense approach and a commitment from a candidate embedded in the community. I hope to see you at the allotment or walking by the river.
26 April 2021
