Monday, 03 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Play area refurbished

THE renovated Sunnyside play area in Benson was due to re-open this week.

The equipment underwent a final safety inspection before the public were allowed to use it again.

Patricia Baylis, vice-chairman of Benson Parish Council said scouts and brownies would be invited to have the first go.

An official opening will take place in July, subject to any coronavirus restrictions.

The refurbishment, which is costing up to £250,000, involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33