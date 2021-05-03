Play area refurbished

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
THE renovated Sunnyside play area in Benson was due to re-open this week.
The equipment underwent a final safety inspection before the public were allowed to use it again.
Patricia Baylis, vice-chairman of Benson Parish Council said scouts and brownies would be invited to have the first go.
An official opening will take place in July, subject to any coronavirus restrictions.
The refurbishment, which is costing up to £250,000, involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.
