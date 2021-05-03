Council may stay online

MEETINGS of Benson Parish Council could continue to take place online.

The council’s virtual meetings during the pandemic significantly improved public participation.

Councillor Michael Winton said he was concerned that the public would not be able to attend the meetings if they were held in person sooner than July.

Parish councils have been holding meetings virtually since March last year but the regulations allowing them to do so expire on May 6. The Government has called for evidence on the experiences of remote council meetings. This consultation is due to end in June.