Training boost for counsellors

ICKNIELD benefice has been awarded a £600 grant by the Diocese of Oxford to support people who have lost loved ones.

The money comes from the diocese’s development fund, which is to support pastoral care, and will pay for bereavement training for 10 volunteers.

The training will be provided by Cruse, a charity helping bereaved people in times of crisis.

Rev Daniel Thompson, rector of St Leonard’s Church in Watlington, said: “Pastoral care can be complicated at the best of times due to the size of our benefice as we are spread across four parishes but with the onset of the pandemic, we were mindful of those who might fall between the gaps due to isolation and illness.

“Several volunteers began working with us to offer in- person support, in line with government guidelines, and they were incredible throughout the lockdowns.

“We wanted to empower them and help them grow in confidence in the often delicate area of bereavement support.

“Thankfully, the development fund has allowed us to pursue the training without having to draw on other funds and we will be able to support 10 volunteers through their training.”