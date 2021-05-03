Let’s talk

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
A WORKING group could be formed to improve Benson Parish Council’s communication with residents.
Councillor Ian Skeels said: “There has to be a consultation and a conversation with the villagers, so we can get ideas from them and then make decisions.”
In the past, villagers have expressed concerns about the council’s lack of communication with the community about projects such as the parish hall refurbishment.
03 May 2021
