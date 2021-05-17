Centre for elderly re-opens

THE Millstream Centre in Benson will re-open on Monday.

It provides lunch activities and friendship for the older residents of the village and surrounding areas but was forced to close in March last year due to the first coronavirus lockdown.

Manager Donna Mitchell said she was looking forward to opening again.

She said: “We are aware that people need the company of others and also that the mobility of some of our customers has been affected by the pandemic, so they will come in gradually, one day per week, helped by our volunteers.

“We have been training our volunteers in covid-safe practices and they are helping to prepare the centre for re-opening. We also have more volunteer drivers who will help people get to and from the centre. It’s all coming together.”

During the pandemic, a community hub was set up by the centre, which helped vulnerable, elderly and disabled people with essential shopping, prescriptions, hot meals, food parcels and weekly telephone calls.

This also served residents of Preston Crowmarsh, Roke, Rokemarsh and Berrick Salome.

More than 200 volunteers delivered more than 3,000 meals and almost 1,000 food parcels.

The centre won an award from the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire for its service to the community.

Ms Mitchell added: “We are currently delivering 65 meals every week, working three days per week, and will continue to do that because we know that some of our customers are not ready to come back to the centre just yet.

“It’s very important to keep a balance and understand what people are comfortable with at this stage.”

For more information, visit https://www.benson

millstreamcentre.org