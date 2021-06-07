Help wanted

Monday, 07 June 2021

THE Millstream Centre in Benson needs volunteers.

The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding areas,
re-opened last month.

Manager Donna Mitchell said: “Please help us to help others. We badly need volunteer drivers and kitchen help on regular or occasional Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.”

For more information, email bensonmillstream
centre@gmail.com

