Help wanted

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
PASSENGER groups say they are worried that the
Monday, 07 June 2021
THE Millstream Centre in Benson needs volunteers.
The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding areas,
re-opened last month.
Manager Donna Mitchell said: “Please help us to help others. We badly need volunteer drivers and kitchen help on regular or occasional Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.”
For more information, email bensonmillstream
centre@gmail.com
