Play area refurbished

THE Sunnyside play area in Benson re-opened on Friday following refurbishment.

The makeover, which cost £250,000, involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.

Felix Bloomfield, who represents Benson on Oxfordshire County Council, said: “It’s so good when projects like this come to fruition and I am sure the village will benefit from it.”

Andrea Powell, who represents the village on South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “It looks terrific — well done, everyone.”

An official opening will take place next month, subject to any coronavirus restrictions.