Play area refurbished

Monday, 07 June 2021
THE Sunnyside play area in Benson re-opened on Friday following refurbishment.
The makeover, which cost £250,000, involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.
Felix Bloomfield, who represents Benson on Oxfordshire County Council, said: “It’s so good when projects like this come to fruition and I am sure the village will benefit from it.”
Andrea Powell, who represents the village on South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “It looks terrific — well done, everyone.”
An official opening will take place next month, subject to any coronavirus restrictions.
