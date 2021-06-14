Helping hedges for wildlife

A STUDY of hedges in Watlington is taking place in order to help wildlife.

The Watlington Climate Action Group is mapping all the hedges in the parish and checking their condition.

It will then produce a plan to improve those that need it and plant new ones.

Hedgerows are vital for wildlife, providing a home, shelter, foraging and hunting grounds and travel corridors. If well managed, they help reduce soil erosion, provide a flood defence and capture carbon.

Fiona Danks, a member of the action group, said: “As the year moves forward, the task of identifying trees and shrubs becomes easier and our enthusiastic hedge survey volunteers have been busy walking along local hedgerows to record their width, height, species composition and stage of growth.

“We are building up a detailed picture of the state of hedgerows in the parish and looking at ways to improve them. We might need to fill the gaps by planting new trees and create new hedgerows too.”

The volunteers are being trained by Nigel Adams, an award-winning countryside management expert from South Oxfordshire and vice-chairman of the National Hedgelaying Society.

The Watlington Environment Group has also been helping with the project, which is supported by the charity Wild Oxfordshire.

Benson Nature Group is to carry out a similar study. The last survey in 1998 found there was 32km of hedging in the parish of varying quality. The group wants to find out whether the picture is now better or worse and to encourage landowners to repair and create new hedgerows.

Lukie Tolhurst, a member of the group, said the project had stalled while waiting for a decision by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment on funding for expert training for its volunteers.

“We managed to do a small pilot planting session in February and hopefully will be able to start again in August,” she said.

For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimateaction.

org.uk/thehedgerowproject or www.bensonnaturegroup.com

• A talk on how to save water at home will be hosted by the Watlington Climate Action Group on Wednesday, July 7. The speaker will be Andrew Tucker, water efficiency manager at Thames Water.