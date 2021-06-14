Monday, 14 June 2021

Garden group

THE Benson Community Gardens group is looking for new members.

The gardens were created by villagers Richard and Bridgid Hess at the allotments off St Helen’s Avenue in 2019.

The group holds regular activities and workshops.

For more information, email bensoncommunity
gardens@gmail.com

