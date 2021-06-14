Hall makeover

WORK to extend and refurbish the parish hall in Benson started on Tuesday.

The redevelopment means the parish office will be enlarged and moved to the front of the building.

A lift will be installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities will be refurbished so the hall can be used to host big events once again.

The project is expected to cost more than £600,000 and should be completed at the end of October.

The defibrillator that used to be in the hall entrance has been moved to pavilion garage door.