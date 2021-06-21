Monday, 21 June 2021

Pool closed

THE paddling pool at Rivermead in Benson will remain closed as it does not allow for social distancing.

The parish council will review the decision when it knows when the remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

Watlington WI’s garden party at the bowls club on July 7 has been cancelled for the same reason.

