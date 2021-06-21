Pool closed

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Monday, 21 June 2021
THE paddling pool at Rivermead in Benson will remain closed as it does not allow for social distancing.
The parish council will review the decision when it knows when the remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.
Watlington WI’s garden party at the bowls club on July 7 has been cancelled for the same reason.
21 June 2021
