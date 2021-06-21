Monday, 21 June 2021

‘Tennisathon’ raises £1,800

A 24-HOUR tennis marathon at Benson Tennis Club raised more than £1,800 for charity.

More than 30 players took part in the “tennisathon” from 1pm on Saturday at the club in Sunnyside.

The proceeds will be divided between the Millstream Centre and the 1st Benson scout croup.

Paul Day, chairman of the club, said: “We kept the game going and different groups played through the afternoon and into the night.

“Local residents allowed us to play under floodlights when it got too dark and a spectacular dawn was rising over Benson around 3.30am. It was a group effort and lots of people turned up to watch and support us.”

