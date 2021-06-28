Dental practice wins award for work during pandemic

A DENTAL practice in Benson has won an award for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Imogen Dental in High Street received the dental practice decontamination award at the Dental Awards 2021.

This recognises the high standards of health and safety protocols, policies and systems implemented to achieve a covid-safe practice. The pratice, which has a sister clinic in Kingslcrere, near Basingstoke, was also highly commended in the website of the year award.

The award was presented to owner Dr Neel Tank during an online ceremony. An awards spokesman said: “Imogen Dental were faced with total shutdown at the start of the pandemic. They quickly realised it was vital to maintain communication with their patients and they did so by using social media and even creating a short advice video for patients.

“When coming back after three months, Imogen Dental ensured full covid protocols were implemented across the practices, so patients could be confident that safety was their number one priority. In addition to looking after their patients, the team at Imogen Dental instigated a covid team lead whose role was to look after the welfare of team members.”

This is the fifth year running the practice has been honoured at the awards, winning regional practice of the year twice.