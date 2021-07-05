Garden help

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
GARDENERS are needed by the Millstream Centre in Benson.
The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding area, needs volunteers to look after the garden for up to two hours a week.
For more information, email bensonmillstream
centre@gmail.com
