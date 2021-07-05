Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
A FAMILY fun day will take place at Ewelme pavilion on Friday, July 9.
There will be stalls selling cakes, cookies and drinks and a bouncy castle from 3pm to 6pm.
The proceeds will go to Ewelme pre-school.
Volunteers are needed for the day. For more information, email ewelmepreschool
committee@gmail.com
05 July 2021
