Library times

BENSON library is to change its opening hours.

From Saturday, July 17, it will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Mondays and Thursdays, 9am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Library group is looking for volunteers.

The roles involve putting books on shelves, helping visitors and carrying out routine tasks for a total of about three hours each month.

For more information, email benson.foblrota@

yahoo.com