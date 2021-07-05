Monday, 05 July 2021

Crossing delayed

WORK to install a pedestrain crossing on the A4074 in Benson has been delayed.

The toucan crossing, where both cyclists and pedestrians can cross, is costing £160,000.

Most of the money will come from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, plus £10,000 from Benson Parish Council.

There is currently an island on the A4074 near the junction with Church Road but this is thought to be insufficient with the expected growth in traffic as a result of new housing developments.

Parish councillor Phil Murray said: “We were hoping the work would have started by now. It’s taking longer because the team has a lot of jobs like this one and we are in a queue.”

