Showjumping girl, 8, and mum to compete together

A MOTHER and her daughter are to compete together in a national showjumping championship for the first time.

Ava Nicholl, eight, has qualified on three of her ponies in 10 height classes of this year’s Sunshine Tour for amateur and unaffiliated riders, which will take place on the All-England jump course at Hickstead in West Sussex from September 16 to 19.

She will tackle various circuits with fences between 50cm and 75cm in height while riding Peanut, 19, Midnight, 11, and five-year-old Patch.

Her mother Charlotte, who has been riding since early childhood and is returning to the saddle after a break of more than a decade, will take part in the adult 85cm jump classes on Budd, a former racehorse she bought last summer.

Mrs Nicholl lives in Benson with her husband William, Ava and their son Alfie, 12, having recently moved from Checkendon.

Mother and daughter got through after being placed among the top six riders overall for their age at qualifiers in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Ava, a pupil at Checkendon Primary School, had qualified for nine other classes at Hickstead on Peanut and Midnight so decided to compete on Patch, a 12-hand tall skewbald.

Her parents had bought him a few days beforehand so she didn’t expect to do well but impressed the judges by faultlessly jumping a course with eight 45cm fences, then clearing a shorter circuit in about 15 seconds, two seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Mrs Nicholl said Ava and Patch had bonded instantly because her daughter had been riding since she was four and gave her charges confidence. She has owned Peanut since March last year while Midnight is a more recent acquistion.

Mrs Nicholl said: “We didn’t expect Patch to qualify but it was lovely to get into another class and we’re proud of them both.

“We thought we’d see how it went and I did warn Ava not to go too fast because she’s inexperienced on Patch but she rode fast anyway.

“Afterwards I reminded her of my warning but you think you know everything when you’re eight.

“We were absolutely delighted and our only concern is how we’re going to get four horses over there. It will be a busy weekend but it will be a great experience for us both.”

Ava first learned to ride at Checkendon Equestrian Centre before taking lessons with her mother, whose own success inspired her to take it up.

She now receives professional training and is a member of the Woodland Hunt Pony Club, which meets at Harpsden. She first qualified for Hickstead in 2019 but this will be her solo debut as her mother led her on reins last time. In December, Ava came eighth in her age group at her first National Schools Equestrian Association showjumping event at Checkendon, where she was representing her school.

Her brother was part of a team from Langtree School in Woodcote which won the 50cm jump event and was placed third individually riding Tandy.

Next year Ava hopes to enter affiliated competitions as a junior member of the British Showjumping Association.

Mrs Nicholl said: “I’ve never pushed Ava into riding, which you see all too often. It’s a labour-intensive and expensive sport so I just allowed her to try it at her own pace.

“She loved it from the very start and moved to jumping about two years ago, shortly before she first made it to Hickstead. She has really developed a natural talent.

“She wants to continue showjumping and is also interested in becoming a vet, which I suppose goes hand-in-hand because you end up spending a fortune on bills.”

Mrs Nicholl, a bursary assistant at the independent Oratory School in Woodcote, has competed in events from a young age but stopped when Alfie was born. She competed at the Horse of the Year Show in 1993 and 1996 and at one point was among Britain’s top 100 jumpers when ranked by prize money.

She only bought Budd to ride out on hacks with her daughter, which she does almost daily, but got back into jumping after entering some low-key events.

“I never expected to return but one thing just led to another,” said Mrs Nicholl.

“I was putting these ponies in for the kids and thinking, ‘Oh, actually, I fancy having a go at this too’.

“Former racehorses can be naturally tricky and quite highly strung so they don’t always transfer well to other disciplines but Budd has been a superstar.

“This return has been a gradual process of about a year but it feels very natural and I’m so glad I did it. Once I had my confidence back, it was great fun.

“It’s tough to balance with work and caring for the ponies but riding used to be a huge part of my life and wasn’t that hard to get back into.

“I used to jump 1m 45cm fences but this is nowhere near as ambitious and it’s nice to just enjoy it without any pressure. There’s no way I would tackle anything so high these days.

“Ava and I are both very excited for Hickstead. We’ve competed together at qualifiers so we’re used to that but we’ll be there for a few days and the horses will be stabled, so it should be less work than a one-day event.

“Alfie’s very proud too, although he recently stopped riding to focus on swimming and paddleboarding with his father.

“They have their ‘thing’ and we have ours but we’re going there as a family and they’ll be cheering us on.”