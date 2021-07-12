Rotting bridge to be fixed

A BRIDGE on the boundary between Ewelme and Benson is to be repaired.

It will be closed on August 2 and 3 to allow for the wooden decking to be replaced as it is rotting.

The bridge was installed about 20 years ago to provide a safe pathway between the two villages and crosses Ewelme Brook as it goes into Benson.

It was put in place when new housing was being built at RAF Benson.

As part of the planning consultation, the neighbouring parish councils made it clear that they did not object to the new houses but were concerned about the extra traffic that would be generated.

The path was agreed so that residents of the RAF base could walk to the adjacent villages.

Sue Cooper, who represents Benson on South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “The bridge itself is reasonably safe but its decking has rotted and needs to be replaced because there is usually quite a lot of people walking up and down the bridge and the path.

“The final stretch of path from the gates of RAF Benson to the top of Green Lane in Ewelme has just been put in place this year but we are still waiting for the cycle path from RAF Benson to Crowmarsh so that RAF personnel and their families can get to Crowmarsh and Wallingford more easily.”