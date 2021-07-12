Day centre manager runs 5km in aid of extension

THE manager of the Millstream Centre in Benson completed a 5km race to raise money towards improvements.

Donna Mitchell was one of more than 360 people who took part in this year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme on Sunday.

The event comprised three races of 5km, 10km and 15km with the runners setting off from Ewelme Common and running around the Chiltern Way.

Mrs Mitchell, 58, who lives in Ewelme, completed 5km in just under 50 minutes and her husband Peter also took part.

She said: “It was great to be part of it. I’ve been building up to it since Christmas, when I started with the ‘couch to 5km’ programme.

“I really built up to it from nothing as I had never run in my life.

“The Millstream Centre has been raising funds to extend its premises so I thought I would put the two together and try to raise as much money as possible.

“From volunteering at Millstream to now managing the centre, I have seen an ever-growing need to support our older villagers in the area.

“We have had more and more people coming to the centre who need to get out of their house and we are going to need more space for our activities.

“Due to this increase in demand we have plans to extend our existing building to provide a garden room to accommodate activities and provide more flexible space for dining and socialising.”

Mrs Mitchell has so far raised more than £1,300 with donations still coming in. She said: “I’ve had great support from people with donations and some really nice and encouraging messages.

“A lot of people who know me were shocked that I was going to run 5km. The Chase has been a good way to start and now I need to keep running — or waddling, as I call it.”

The centre needs to raise £90,000 for the single storey extension and internal alterations, for which it was granted planning permission last year. In 2018 the centre installed a new £40,000 kitchen to make the building more appealing to commercial hirers.

Mrs Mitchell added: “This is the start of a year-long fundraising campaign to raise the money that the centre needs.

“I will run the Race for Life in Oxford in August and keep running for charity after that. We plan to continue with Miles for Millstream and to get more people moving to help fundraise.”

The Chiltern Chase, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception.

This year’s chosen charity was the Stroke Association and money is also donated to the village primary school.

The multi-terrain challenge was initially meant to take place on June 13 but was moved due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Organiser Barry Tindall said: “It was fantastic, a breath of fresh air.

“A lot of people hadn’t been running for a long time because of lockdown and I know they were really looking forward to the event.

“For a socially distanced event, the vibe was really good and we were lucky with the weather — part of the course had rain showers but the starting point was dry for the whole day.

“I didn’t compete this time but I probably run more than 10km around the field trying to make everything happen. Numbers were down from the last event in 2019, as we weren’t able to advertise as we normally do — we usually hand out leaflets at various local races.

“But we are pleased with the outcome and the runners still love our courses even though we tweaked the 10km course a little bit this year.”

The winner of the men’s 5km race was Conner Morgan who finished in 20 minutes and two seconds.

The women’s race was won by Jemima Pettifer with a time of 26 minutes and three seconds.

Mrs Pettifer, 33, who is a teacher at Rupert House School in Henley, said: “I’m really happy. Getting back into running and doing something as normal as a racing event felt really good.

“I’m proud to have done something for myself after a long time.

“I signed up last year but then the race did not happen so I signed up again this year.

“In preparation, I tried to run as often as I could before school runs in the morning and followed some Joe Wicks classes on YouTube.

“Winning was completely unexpected and out of the blue — when they told me I thought, ‘I’m not that fast’. It was a lovely feeling.

“I felt really safe during the event. We were told to wear masks before and after the run and to overtake at a safe distance.”

The 10km men’s race was won by James Clayton in a time of 26 minutes and 49 seconds, while Sonka Reimers was the first woman home in 39 minutes and three seconds.

The 15km race was won by Anthony Page in a time of 57 minutes and 25 seconds.

Liz Frazer won the women’s race, finishing in one hour, seven minutes and 55 seconds.