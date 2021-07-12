Monday, 12 July 2021

Fly-tipper told to pay £1,275

A MAN has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,275 after being convicted of fly-tipping in Benson and Oakley Wood.

Andrew Hambidge, 30, of Hampden Square, Upper Heyford, admitted two charges of unlawfully desposing of waste when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He had been paid £85 to clear a large amount of household waste and take it to a recycling centre but he dumped it at Brixton Hill, Benson, and the Old Icknield Way, Oakley Wood.

Hambidge was also ordered to pay £1,180 costs and a £95 surcharge.

