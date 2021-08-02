Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

RAF award for ‘rising star’

A SERVICEWOMAN at RAF Benson has won a national award.

Sgt Charlotte Davies earned the rising star in defence award, which honours the achievements of women below senior management level.

The award recognises her mentoring and leadership achievements.

Sgt Davies joined the RAF in 2001 as a weapons technician before moving on to instruct recruits and develop an armament training package for the Puma helicopter force.

She co-chairs the RAF LGBT+ freedom network and works as a reverse mentor to executive managers at RAF Benson and within the RAF senior leadership team. She is also a member of the RAF executive shadow board. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33