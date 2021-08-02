RAF award for ‘rising star’

A SERVICEWOMAN at RAF Benson has won a national award.

Sgt Charlotte Davies earned the rising star in defence award, which honours the achievements of women below senior management level.

The award recognises her mentoring and leadership achievements.

Sgt Davies joined the RAF in 2001 as a weapons technician before moving on to instruct recruits and develop an armament training package for the Puma helicopter force.

She co-chairs the RAF LGBT+ freedom network and works as a reverse mentor to executive managers at RAF Benson and within the RAF senior leadership team. She is also a member of the RAF executive shadow board.