Attractive meetings

MEETINGS of Benson Parish Council could be live-streamed.

The council’s virtual meetings during the coronvirus pandemic “significantly improved” public participation and members hope to put measures in place to allow this to continue.

Councillors met in person at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Thursday last week for the first time since March last year.

Mick Brown, speaking from the public gallery, told the council he would like it to consider continuing the meetings online.

He said: “Some have been controversial but definitely encouraged people who can’t make a physical meeting to attend.

“I’m not an IT specialist but I think that many councils locally are doing it and I think it should be looked into going forward.”

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, replied: “We will be looking into it as a lot of people are for it.

“Since hosting the meetings online we have had a lot more input and it was great to see the public involved.”