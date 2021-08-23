Monday, 23 August 2021

Driver banned

A DRIVER from Benson has been banned for failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Patrick Whearty, 53, was also found guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of failing to provide a roadside drugs wipe but was cleared of possession of cannabis.

He was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay £395 in costs and a surcharge and he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

