Driver banned

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on ... [more]
Monday, 23 August 2021
A DRIVER from Benson has been banned for failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.
Patrick Whearty, 53, was also found guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of failing to provide a roadside drugs wipe but was cleared of possession of cannabis.
He was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay £395 in costs and a surcharge and he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
23 August 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say