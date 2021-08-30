Memorial ceremony

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
Monday, 30 August 2021
A WREATH laying ceremony will take place at Benson war memorial on Sunday to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.
The event will also mark the 75th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Days, which were not celebrated last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The roads around the memorial will be closed from 10.15am to 11am while the ceremony takes place.
30 August 2021
