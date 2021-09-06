Help wanted

Monday, 06 September 2021

VOLUNTEERS are needed by the Millstream Centre in Benson. 

The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding area, needs five helpers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.   

For more information, email bensonmillstream
centre@gmail.com 

