Monday, 18 October 2021

Dentist is all smiles

A DENTAL practice in Benson has been named the best in Oxfordshire.

Staff at Imogen Dental in High Street received the dental clinic of the year award at the Prestige Awards ceremony held at the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel in Milton Common.

The awards, organised by Corporate LiveWire, recognise small- and medium-sized businesses that have proved to be the best in their market over the year.

Imogen was honoured for continued hard work, high standards and resilience.

Dr Neel Tank, who owns the practice, said: “We are proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award. Our humble thanks go to the judges and to our loyal patients for their continual support.”

