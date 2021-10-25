Monday, 25 October 2021

Be a strider

THE Benson Striders are looking for new members.

The group meets on Saturdays at 8.15am at the parish hall car park in Sunnyside and explores local routes.

For more information, email info@bensonstriders.com

