Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall work delayed

WORK to extend and refurbish the parish hall in Benson will be completed by the end of this month.

The redevelopment means the parish office will be enlarged and moved to the front of the building in Sunnyside.

A lift will be installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities will be refurbished so the hall can be used to host big events once again.

The project is expected to cost more than £600,000 and was initially meant to be completed by the end of last month.

Parish council chairman Bill Pattison said: “It’s just frustrating that what should have been a straightforward job is taking longer than expected.”

Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish hall extension working group, said: “It should be completed before the beginning of December otherwise it will cause issues with Christmas events.

“We will also be doing a review of the rent rates for all our buildings next year.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33