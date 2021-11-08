Hall work delayed

WORK to extend and refurbish the parish hall in Benson will be completed by the end of this month.

The redevelopment means the parish office will be enlarged and moved to the front of the building in Sunnyside.

A lift will be installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities will be refurbished so the hall can be used to host big events once again.

The project is expected to cost more than £600,000 and was initially meant to be completed by the end of last month.

Parish council chairman Bill Pattison said: “It’s just frustrating that what should have been a straightforward job is taking longer than expected.”

Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish hall extension working group, said: “It should be completed before the beginning of December otherwise it will cause issues with Christmas events.

“We will also be doing a review of the rent rates for all our buildings next year.”