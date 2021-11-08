Monday, 08 November 2021

£1,000 grant

THE Millstream Centre in Benson is to receive a grant of £1,000 from the parish council.

The money will go towards running costs of the award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding area.

The centre is trying to raise £90,000 for a single- storey extension and internal alterations for which it was granted planning permission last year.

