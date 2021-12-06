Monday, 06 December 2021

Trout help

A NEW project to improve Benson and Ewelme brook’s biodiversity is to begin.

Small obstructions will be installed by volunteers in the areas of the brook known as Cuckoo Pen and Millbrook Mead with the approval of Besnon Parish Council, which owns the land.

The work will be carried out with the help of the Wild Trout Trust, a conservation charity.

