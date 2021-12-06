Bus stop axed

BENSON has lost its direct bus service to Henley.

The X38 route, which is operated by Thames Travel, runs from Wallingford to Henley but now has fewer stops so people wanting to travel from Benson to Henley have to change in Wallingford.

Mick Brown, who leads Benson Parish Council’s transport working group, said: “For the past 18 months people have not been using the service and the company found the excuse to reduce it.

“It’s understandable but annoying.

“We are now down to two bus routes between Oxford and Reading.”