Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bus stop axed

BENSON has lost its direct bus service to Henley.  

The X38 route, which is operated by Thames Travel, runs from Wallingford to Henley but now has fewer stops so people wanting to travel from Benson to Henley have to change in Wallingford.  

Mick Brown, who leads Benson Parish Council’s transport working group, said: “For the past 18 months people have not been using the service and the company found the excuse to reduce it.

“It’s understandable but annoying. 

“We are now down to two bus routes between Oxford and Reading.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33