Makeover for pool

THE Rivermead paddling pool in Benson is to be refurbished.

The parish council will repair and repaint the pool at the recreation area alongside the River Thames.

The pool tiles were changed about six years ago at a cost of £6,400.

Councillor Patricia Baylis, who chairs the council’s recreation and land committee, said: “It’s one of the best-loved facilities in the village and we want to give it some longevity.”

She said a feasibility study would need to be carried out before any work took place and the council would need to budget at least £120,000 for the work.

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, said: “That pool has been there for a long time and as soon as we change it, we need to make sure it complies with the current regulations.”

Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “It’s a very important asset in the community so I’m glad this is being looked into.”