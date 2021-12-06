Royal duty

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help co-ordinate events to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Benson next year.

Pete Eldridge, who organises the Remembrance parade in the village each year, said: “We can’t organise an event of that size without an adequate number of volunteers.

“We need several more people for the event to prove successful.”

Parish councillor Patricia Baylis said: “It’s very important that a village of our size and history does something to mark the jubilee.”

To volunteer, email the parish clerk on

clerk@bensonpc.org.uk